Why GE Healthcare Stock Fell 9% Today

Shares of General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) tumbled 8.9% through 10:30 a.m. ET despite reporting revenue and profits figures Tuesday morning that both beat analyst expectations.

Heading into Q1 2023, Wall Street had forecast GE HealthCare would earn a $0.79 per-share adjusted profit on sales of $4.6 billion. As it turned out, GEHC earned $0.85 per share (adjusted), with sales coming in at $4.7 billion.

So, good news, right? Well, not entirely.

Compared to Q1 2022, when it was still part of parent company General Electric (NYSE: GE), GE HealthCare grew its revenue 8% year over year, with pharmaceutical diagnostics showing the strongest gains (up 15%) and ultrasound the worst performance, at just 5% growth. Adjusted earnings declined more than 11% year over year, while earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) declined by more than half, to just $0.41 per share -- less than half the adjusted figure.

Rising interest rates on GE HealthCare's $10.2 billion debt load accounted for part of the decline in profits, contributing to a 110-basis point contraction in net profit margins -- now 7.9%. Preferred stock dividends took an even bigger bite out of profits, costing common stockholders $183 million.

The weak GAAP profits probably account for some investor dismay over today's results. Guidance for the rest of 2023 wasn't entirely encouraging either.

Turning to its full-year forecast, management predicted organic revenue growth (i.e., not counting any gains from mergers and acquisitions) of between 5% and 7% over the course of 2023. Taken at the midpoint, this implies revenues of perhaps $19.4 billion this year, which appears likely to edge out the analysts' target of $19.2 billion. Adjusted earnings, on the other hand (GE HealthCare did not give a GAAP earnings forecast), appear likely to fall short of expectations.

GE HealthCare is forecasting adjusted earnings between $3.60 and $3.75 per share. On the plus side, this would represent 7% to 11% year-over-year growth, significantly faster than revenue growth. However, analysts are hoping to see GE HealthCare produce adjusted profits of $3.72 per share -- and the midpoint of management's guidance range is only $3.68 per share.

Between the fact that GE HealthCare appears to be predicting an earnings miss for the year and its predicted earnings work out to a current-year P/E ratio of nearly 22x -- more than twice the maximum rate of percentage earnings growth -- it seems investors selling off GE HealthCare stock this morning are making the right call.

