Why GE Aerospace Stock Is Flying Higher Today

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) reported a stronger-than-expected quarter thanks to continued strong demand for airplane and engine spare parts. Investors are taking notice, sending shares of GE Aerospace up 8% as of noon ET.

Strong pricing leads to an earnings beat

GE Aerospace is the last vestige of onetime conglomerate General Electric. The company is a leading manufacturer of aircraft engines and other equipment.

The company earned $1.20 per share in the second quarter, topping Wall Street's $0.98-per-share consensus, despite revenue that at $8.22 billion was about $200 million below expectations. Total orders were up 18% to $11.2 billion, and GE generated $1 billion in cash from operating activities.

"The GE Aerospace team delivered another strong quarter marked by double-digit increases across orders, operating profit, and free cash flow," CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr. said in a statement. "Given our performance year to date and momentum across our businesses, we are raising our full-year profit and free-cash-flow guidance."

GE now sees full-year earnings coming in at $3.95 to $4.20 per share, up from $3.80 to $4.05 per share. The consensus estimate was for earnings of $4.08 per share.

Is GE Aerospace a buy?

The earnings beat came despite supply chain constraints that depressed revenues. The takeaway for investors is that on the commercial side, GE can move all product it is able to bring to market.

That's unlikely to change anytime soon, setting the company up well for the quarters to come. The airlines are beginning to see some pullback after years of growing demand, but the industry remains relatively healthy, and with issues at Boeing and elsewhere limiting supplies of new planes hitting the market, there should be continued strong aftermarket, or spare-part, business up ahead.

For investors interested in buying into the strong trends of aerospace, GE is an attractive option.

Should you invest $1,000 in GE Aerospace right now?

Before you buy stock in GE Aerospace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GE Aerospace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $757,001!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2024

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.