Why GE Aerospace (GE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, GE Aerospace (GE) was up +2.45% at $300.82. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

The stock of industrial conglomerate has risen by 6.7% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GE Aerospace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 21, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 26.09% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.28 billion, reflecting a 14.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.87 per share and a revenue of $40.38 billion, signifying shifts of +27.61% and -4.42%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for GE Aerospace. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, GE Aerospace possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, GE Aerospace is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.03. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 25.5.

Also, we should mention that GE has a PEG ratio of 3.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

