Why GDS Holdings Stock Plummeted 16% Today

News of higher capital expenditures than previously expected put the hurt on GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) stock on Tuesday. The Chinese data center specialist reported third-quarter earnings that beat on the bottom line, but investors were clearly more concerned with those looming expenses. The company's shares closed the day 16% down in value, in contrast to the S&P 500 index's 0.4% gain.

A mixed third frame

For the quarter, GDS managed to lift its revenue nearly 18% higher year over year to 2.97 billion yuan ($410 million). The highly specialized tech company also narrowed its net loss considerably; this came in just shy of $28 million, or $0.02 per share. The third-quarter 2023 deficit was nearly $60 million.

Although GDS didn't quite reach the consensus analyst estimate of $413 million for revenue, its net loss was far narrower than the average $0.19 per share forecast.

A sharp increase in anticipated capex

GDS maintained its existing full-year 2024 guidance for both revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). These stand at $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion for revenue and $684 million to $711 million for EBITDA. Bottom-line guidance was not provided.

However, the company drastically increased its outlook for capital expenditures. This is now anticipated to reach $1.52 billion for the year, quite the leap from the previous estimate of $898 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in GDS Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in GDS Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GDS Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $858,854!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.