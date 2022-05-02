Why Gatx (GATX) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Gatx in Focus

Gatx (GATX) is headquartered in Chicago, and is in the Transportation sector. The stock has seen a price change of -0.77% since the start of the year. The equipment finance company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.52 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.01%. This compares to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry's yield of 1.17% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.51%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.08 is up 4% from last year. In the past five-year period, Gatx has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.44%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Gatx's current payout ratio is 33%, meaning it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

GATX is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $5.78 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 14.23%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that GATX is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

