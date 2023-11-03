Why Gartner Stock Popped Today

Shares of Gartner (NYSE: IT) closed Friday's trading session up 14.6% after the technological research and consulting company announced strong quarterly results before the opening bell.

Gartner beat estimates on every metric

For the third quarter, Gartner's revenue climbed 5.8% year over year (4.9% on a constant-currency basis) to $1.409 billion, translating to a 6.2% increase in adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings to $2.56 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

CEO Gene Hall called it "another strong quarter," noting that the company achieved high single-digit percentage growth in contract value while beating expectations for free cash flow (up 6.9% to $302 million), and for its top and bottom lines.

Indeed, Gartner's global technology sales contract value increased by 6.5% year over year on a constant-currency basis to $3.6 billion, while global business sales contract value grew by 14% (excluding divestitures) to $1 billion.

Gartner also repurchased 600,000 shares during the quarter for $209 million, and the board of directors approved a $500 million increase to the company's share repurchase authorization last month.

What's next for Gartner stock?

Gartner raised its full-year outlook to call for total revenue of at least $5.89 billion (up from $5.85 billion previously), and for adjusted earnings of $10.90 per share (compared to $10 per share before).

In the end, this was another straightforward beat-and-raise performance from Gartner. With shares roughly flat so far in 2023 leading into this report, the stock simply responded as was to be expected.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

