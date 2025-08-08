Why Gartner Stock Plummeted 30.3% This Week

Key Points Gartner reported Q2 earnings this week, underwhelming investors.

While the company didn't miss on earnings and revenue estimates, its future contract potential spooked investors.

The company is hoping its new "AskGartner" AI tool will help it gain some momentum.

10 stocks we like better than Gartner ›

Shares of Gartner (NYSE: IT) cratered this week, finishing down 30.3% from last Friday's close. The drop came as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 gained 2.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

Gartner, an IT- and tech-focused business insights company, reported its Q2 earnings earlier this week. Though its current quarter performance met Wall Street's expectations, investors are concerned about future growth.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Gartner's contract growth slows

The company posted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.11 on $1.7 billion in sales, as well as repurchasing $274 million worth of company stock. However, investors are concerned by what they see in the pace of the company's contract growth.

The company's total contract value rose just 4.9% year over year, a slowdown in its growth trajectory for the critical measure of the company's health. Investors are rightfully concerned about what it means for Gartner's future.

Gartner hopes its AI tool will help

The company announced its new "AskGartner" tool, an AI-powered research aid designed to empower clients and reduce friction in an attempt to capitalize on the demand for AI. It remains to be seen how effective this tool is, but it could end up being too little too late as the business competes with AI-first intelligence companies. At the same time, companies also have powerful tools they can build internally using OpenAI or Anthropic's backends.

While the company's stock trades at one of its lowest multiples in decades, it's for good reason. Trends in AI and the broader market are severely eating into Gartner's business model.

Should you invest $1,000 in Gartner right now?

Before you buy stock in Gartner, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Gartner wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $636,563!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,108,033!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.