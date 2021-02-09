Markets
Why Gartner Stock Jumped This Morning

Chris Neiger
What happened

Shares of Gartner (NYSE: IT) are climbing this morning after the company reported its fourth-quarter results, which were ahead of analysts' consensus earnings and revenue estimates.

The tech stock surged as much as 14% this morning and was up by 10.3% as of 11:31 a.m. EST.

So what

Gartner's adjusted earnings per share of $1.59 smashed Wall Street's expectation of $0.82 per share. The research and advisory company reported sales of $1.1 billion, which was down 8% year over year, but it was good enough to narrowly beat the Street's estimate of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Three arrows pointing up on top of a chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company's CEO, Gene Hall, said in a press release that "Gartner delivered strong results in 2020 despite a challenging economic environment" and that the company is "well-positioned for 2021 and to drive both double digit top-line growth and margin expansion in the years beyond."

For the full year 2020, Gartner's sales of $4.1 billion were down just 3% from 2019 and adjusted earnings per share were up 25% to $4.89.

Now what

Gartner's management issued guidance for the full year 2021 and estimated that adjusted earnings per share will fall 16% to $4.10. The company estimates that total revenue will increase modestly to $4.36 billion, an increase of 6% from 2020.

With today's share price spike, Gartner's stock is up nearly 22% over the past 12 months.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

