Why Garret Motion Stock Triumphed on Thursday

Key Points Management's raised guidance for the entirety of 2025 didn't hurt, either.

It increased its forecasts for both sales and headline net income.

The stop lights were green for automotive technology company Garrett Motion (NASDAQ: GTX) on Thursday at least as far as its stock was concerned. Investors bid Garrett up by more than 3% that day, due mainly to its encouraging set of quarterly earnings figures. That rise was notably higher than that of the S&P 500 index, which crawled less than 0.1% higher.

An accelerating bottom line

Garrett's second-quarter results, published Thursday morning, featured rises in key metrics. The company's net sales didn't exactly boom, but they did increase almost 3% year over year to $913 million. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income rose more strongly, advancing by nearly 36% to $87 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted), per-share basis, the bottom line grew by 48% to $0.43.

Although the consensus analyst estimate was $918 million, Garrett crushed the adjusted bottom-line pundit forecast of $0.42.

In the earnings release, Garrett attributed its improvements to broad gains in a number of cutting-edge product segments.

It quoted CEO Olivier Rabiller as saying the company "reinforced our leadership in turbocharging, by securing awards for more than $1 billion in light vehicle program extensions while continuing to advance our zero-emission technologies, achieving new milestones in our e-powertrain, e-cooling, and fuel cell programs."

Turbocharged guidance

Garrett clearly believes the positive momentum will continue, as it raised both its top-line and profitability guidance for the entirety of 2025. The company is now projecting that net sales will come in at $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion (previous guidance: $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion). GAAP net income should be $233 million to $278 million, up from the former estimate of $209 million to $254 million.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Garrett Motion. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.