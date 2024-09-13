Why Garmin Stock Just Dropped 6.1%

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) stock tumbled by 6.1% through 11:45 a.m. ET Friday after investment bank Barclays downgraded shares of the GPS guidance specialist from equalweight (i.e., hold) to underweight (i.e., sell), and cut its share price target from its previous $181 to $133.

With its shares up by 72% over the last 52 weeks, Garmin has outperformed the S&P 500 by a factor of nearly three. According to Barclays, that was too much outperformance, the stock is now "overly extended," and it's time to take profits.

Why Barclays doesn't like Garmin

Garmin grew its sales 14% last quarter, but profits rose only 4%, a weak result that Barclays interprets as meaning that the "underlying consumer hardware spend environment remains muted." In worse news for shareholders, it is the analyst's opinion that some Garmin sales that would have happened in 2024's second half got pulled forward into the first half, with the implication being that sales growth for the rest of the year will be lower.

Further, Barclays warns of a "negative mix shift" that could impact profits even more than sales. The banker anticipates that Garmin will sell relatively fewer high-margin aviation products in the second half of this year than in the first half, and more low-margin automotive products, resulting in weaker gross profit margins.

All things considered, Barclays forecasts Garmin will earn $6.05 per share in 2024. Suggesting that a valuation of 22 times earnings would be appropriate for the stock, Barclays lowered its price target on Garmin to $133. That implies a decline of as much as 22% over the next 12 months beyond Friday morning's drop.

Is Garmin stock a sell?

Garmin is valued at 25.5 times both earnings and free cash flow now, and most analysts agree it probably won't grow earnings faster than 10% annually over the next five years -- giving it a 2.5 PEG ratio and a 2.5 price-to-free-cash-flow ratio as well. And if Barclays is right that its profit margins are going to slip, the stock's even more overpriced.

It's time to sell Garmin stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Garmin right now?

Before you buy stock in Garmin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Garmin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $730,103!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Garmin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.