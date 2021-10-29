Markets
GRMN

Why Garmin Stock Is Falling 12% So Far This Week

Contributor
Demitri Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shareholders of Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) are losing ground to a rising market this week, with the stock dropping 12% through late trading on Thursday afternoon. The navigation device specialist reported strong third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, but Wall Street was hoping for a more bullish outlook for the holiday season.

A woman jogging while wearing a fitness tracker.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Sales rose 7% in the selling period that ended in late September, representing a slowdown from the prior quarter's soaring results. But Garmin is still setting sales records and seeing strong demand across its portfolio. Sales are up over 20% in four of its five major divisions so far in 2021, with the marine segment leading the way.

"Strong demand for active lifestyle products continued," CEO Cliff Pemble said in a press release, "and our marine and aviation segments recorded impressive double-digit growth."

Now what

Garmin's earnings were pressured by supply chain issues and rising costs. Gross profit margin slipped, and operating income fell to 24% of sales from 29% a year ago.

Those trends imply weaker earnings ahead in the core holiday season. And management is predicting another sales slowdown ahead in the fourth quarter, compared to booming results a year ago.

But the broader outlook is brighter than ever. Garmin lifted its total 2021 sales target to just below $5 billion, which equates to a third consecutive year of double-digit revenue gains. Operating margin will decline, but not by as much as management initially feared.

As a result, shareholders should be bullish about Garmin's ability to capitalize on the growing active lifestyle niches. That's true even if short-term growth is pressured by supply chain issues and rising costs.

10 stocks we like better than Garmin
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Garmin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Garmin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRMN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular