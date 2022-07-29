Why Garmin Shares Tumbled This Week

What happened

GPS device maker Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) has had a surge of interest in its products over the past several years. But after six straight years of revenue growth, 2022 might mark the end of that streak. After the company adjusted its full-year guidance, Garmin shares are dropping this week. As of Friday morning, they were down 5.6% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The pandemic accelerated already-growing sales of Garmin products as consumers embraced more outdoor activities including exercise, camping, and boating. But now the company is seeing results in its fitness category slowing, causing it to now expect flat year-over-year sales in 2022. The previous prediction was for a 10% increase in revenue this year.

Additionally, while demand remains strong in its marine segment, the company said sales dropped because of supply chain constraints limiting the ability to meet that demand. This week's drop brings the year-to-date decline to nearly 30% for Garmin shares.

Garmin's fitness segment, which includes advanced wearables for runners as well as cycling products, has now decreased its year-over-year comparison results for four straight quarters. CEO Cliff Pemble said, "Markets continue to normalize following two years of pandemic-driven growth."

In addition to flat sales in 2022 compared to last year, it sees profitability being hit by rising expenses. Management says gross margins and operating margins will drop versus last year's levels, resulting in a 16% decrease in earnings per share.

Garmin still holds $2.9 billion in cash and marketable securities, and pays a dividend that yields nearly 3% at its recent share price. For investors who want income and plan to hold for the long term, this week's dip makes a decent buying opportunity.

