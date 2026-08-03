Why Garmin (GRMN) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you evaluated the performance of Garmin's (GRMN) international operations during the quarter that concluded in June 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this maker of personal navigation devices, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

In our recent assessment of GRMN's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $2.02 billion, marking an improvement of 11.4% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of GRMN's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding GRMN's International Revenue Trends

EMEA generated $766.07 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 37.9% of the total. This represented a surprise of +11.86% compared to the $684.82 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, EMEA accounted for $656.84 million (37.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $677.4 million (37.3%) to the total revenue.

APAC accounted for 13.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $276.63 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -5.03%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $291.29 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, APAC contributed $275.02 million (15.7%) and $259.15 million (14.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Garmin, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.97 billion, reflecting an increase of 11.4% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: EMEA is anticipated to contribute 36.8% or $726.14 million, and APAC 15.8% or $311.61 million.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $8.13 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 12.2% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from EMEA and APAC are projected to be 36.1% ($2.93 billion), and 15% ($1.22 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Concluding Remarks

The dependency of Garmin on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At the moment, Garmin has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signifying that it may outperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Garmin's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 22.4%, against an upturn of 0.2% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Garmin among its entities, has depreciated by 5.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 22.4% versus the S&P 500's 4.2% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 1.6% over the same period.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.