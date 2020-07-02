Markets
GPS

Why Gap Stock Soared 41% in June

Contributor
Demitrios Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares easily beat the market last month. The stock soared 41% compared to a 1.8% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally didn't do much to erase longer-term losses, though: The retailer's stock is down 29% through the first half of 2020.

Three young women sitting on a bench and looking in each other's brightly colored shopping bags

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors bid up the apparel retailer's stock on improving prospects for the reopening of the industry following COVID-19-related shutdowns. Gap added to the enthusiasm by reporting encouraging early results as its stores started welcoming shoppers again in early June. Management last month revealed a 40% boost in digital sales in April and a 100%-plus spike in May.

Now what

Its reopened store base means the fiscal second quarter is likely to show much better growth figures than the 43% slump Gap reported at its last outing. Yet investors should still brace for a potentially drawn-out period of weak -- or at least volatile -- results as it navigates significant risks related to new COVID-19 outbreaks. A few of the biggest concerns going forward are inventory pressures, pricing challenges, and sluggish economic growth trends that might persist into 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Gap
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gap wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular