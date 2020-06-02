Why Gap Shares Jumped 8% on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS), the apparel and accessories retailer, jumped 8% on Tuesday as investors digested a number of developments and data ahead of the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings report after market close on Thursday, June 4.

So what

One optimistic data point that could have driven Gap's stock higher today came from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial information and analytics company surveyed 1,250 people from April 30 to May 18 and found that 44% of consumers polled plan to start shopping at retail stores as soon as local restrictions are lifted, compared with only 31% saying they plan to immediately return to eating out.

Image source: Getty Images.

That preference for retail shopping over restaurant dining is encouraging for Gap and other apparel retailers. But it's also important to note that the U.S. Department of Commerce announced on May 29 that consumer spending fell 13.6% in April. That drop was the most significant on record and far worse than March's 6.9% decline. Only time will tell, but it's possible there is some pent-up demand as Americans' personal savings rate increased to 33% in April, which could mean increased spending as consumer confidence about the economic recovery improves.

Now what

Another important trend for investors to consider (especially as management discusses its strategy during its fiscal first-quarter earnings call on June 4) is that analysts expect sales to recover faster at discount and off-price retailers. That suggests consumers are willing to spend if there are deals or compelling value. Gap has shed roughly 40% of its value year to date, compared with only a 4% drop in the S&P 500, which emphasizes how difficult COVID-19, social distancing, and store closings have been for retailers.

As parts of the economy reopen, analysts jump on board oversold stocks, and consumers seem inclined to spend at stores, investors are optimistic heading into Gap's fiscal first-quarter report. That said, investors would be wise to take this jump with a grain of salt and to expect some rough financial data.

10 stocks we like better than Gap

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gap wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.