Why GAN Stock Rose as Much as 11.5% Today

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN), a provider of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) online gambling products and services, rose by more than 11% at one point during Monday trading. Although by roughly 2:45 p.m. EDT, the stock's advance had fallen to just 6.5% or so, the news driving it was still an important sign of growth.

GAN's B2B offerings help casino operators provide online betting to their customers. This is an up-and-coming business in the U.S. market as more and more states are legalizing these digital alternatives to in-person gambling. On Monday, the company announced that it had inked a deal with Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Michigan -- its fourth client in that state.

The key here is for GAN and Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort to take the casino's database of customers and monetize it in the digital space. The deal spans both typical casino gambling and sports betting. The new online gambling service is expected to launch in the fall. While financial terms were not disclosed, adding a new client is a clear sign of progress as the company looks to expand its footprint.

GAN is a relatively small company with a short history in the public market. It also isn't profitable, which isn't shocking given the way tech companies need to invest as they expand. Although it operates in an interesting and growing niche, conservative investors will probably want to monitor GAN for a bit longer before jumping aboard, given some of the risks inherent in its business. More aggressive types who see a big future for online gambling, however, might want to take a closer look, as the potential for growth is real even if the red ink is likely to keep flowing in the near term.

