Markets
GAN

Why GAN Limited's Shares Jumped 10.3% on Monday

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened 

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) jumped as much as 10.3% in trading Monday after an analyst released a positive note about the company. Shares were still up by 9.1% as of 2:52 p.m. EDT. 

So what

Analyst Josh Nichols at B. Riley FBR reiterated a buy rating for GAN Limited stock and a $28.50 price target for shares. He said a positive second quarter for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) was a bullish sign for GAN Limited, which could be a software provider for others looking to move into the online gambling space. 

Person making soccer bet on a mobile phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

GAN also launched real money internet gambling in Pennsylvania for Cordish Gaming Group  Monday. The company's PlayLive! brand is powered by GAN and is a precursor to physical gambling facilities in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia due to open in the next year.

Now what

Investors continue to speculate that online gambling will expand at a rate that will lead to tremendous growth for every company involved. That may not be the case because the market is already flooded with dozens of suppliers. But GAN Limited is uniquely positioned to provide a platform casino operators can use easily to launch their own online gambling platforms. That could keep GAN growing, and may make it one of the best investments for those looking to profit from the industry over the long term. 

10 stocks we like better than GAN Limited
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GAN Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GAN DKNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular