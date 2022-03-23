Why GAN Limited Stock Fell 22% at the Open Today

What happened

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN), which provides online betting services to other businesses and directly to consumers, fell sharply at the open on Wednesday, losing as much as 22% of their value in the first few minutes of trading. The big news was the company's fourth-quarter earnings update, which hit the markets after the close on Tuesday. Clearly, investors weren't pleased with the results.

So what

From a top-line perspective, 2021 was a big year for GAN Limited. Revenues rose to $125 million from just $35 million in 2020. That growth was driven in part by an acquisition, and partly by new business from casino operators and a rising number of active accounts in its direct-to-consumer operations. That said, GAN Limited's bottom line was stuck in the red, with the company posting another year of losses. The management team has been emphasizing business growth, so that's not exactly shocking, but it says it is shifting gears in 2022, with a "focus on execution, cost controls and profitability." Not a bad call, given the glass-half-empty reception the Q4 earnings release garnered.

That likely has a lot to do with GAN Limited's sequential performance. From the third quarter to the fourth, revenue fell by roughly 5.5%, largely due to weak performance in the company's direct-to-consumer business. That came despite growth in the number of active customers. Sales missed Wall Street analysts' consensus estimates, as did Q4 earnings, which came in at a loss of $0.20 per share. Although that was better than the $0.27 per share loss in the year-ago period, analysts had been looking for a $0.13 per share loss. Investors tend to respond particularly poorly when companies miss on both the top and bottom lines.

Now what

GAN Limited's business is still growing, and the difficult fourth quarter was more likely a reflection of the inherent variability in the consumer side of its business than a sign of a major change in its long-term outlook. Still, investors were looking for more here, and they just didn't get it.

Looking ahead, GAN Limited expects 2022 will be another year of revenue growth, guiding for sales in the range of $155 million to $165 million. That's nice and all, but at this point, long-term investors will want to pay closer attention to how management fares on fulfilling its pledge to improve profitability.

10 stocks we like better than GAN Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GAN Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GAN Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.