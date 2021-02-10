Why Gamida Cell Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened?

Shares of biotech company Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) are blasting higher on Wednesday following the company's release of data from a phase 3 clinical trial for one of its leading pipeline candidates, Omidubicel. As of 2:12 p.m. EST, Gamida's stock was up by 25.9%, after jumping by as much as 51.7% earlier in the day.

So what

The phase 3 study in question tested the safety and efficacy of Omidubicel in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, that is, blood-based cancers. Bone marrow transplant is the only potential treatment for many of these patients, but about 40% of those eligible never receive a transplant for various reasons. For those lucky enough to receive a transplant, the procedure is rife with potential pitfalls, including medical complications and lengthy hospitalizations.

Image source: Getty Images.

Omidubicel can potentially address these problems for cancer patients when used in stem cell transplants. Gamida revealed data showing that Omidubicel resulted in faster hematopoietic recovery (blood count recovery), fewer bacterial and viral infections, and fewer days in the hospital during the phase 3 trial. Mitchell Horwitz, the principal investigator of the study, said these results "represent potentially important advancements in care when considering the patient experience following transplant."

Now what

Gamida is planning to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Omidubicel in the second half of this year. And given the data the healthcare company released today, the future looks bright for this therapy as it tackles a critical unmet need. With that said, investors should exercise caution. Gamida currently has no products on the market, a thin pipeline, and it does not generate any revenue. These factors make this biotech stock particularly risky.

10 stocks we like better than Gamida Cell Ltd.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gamida Cell Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.