Markets
GME

Why GameStop's Shares Popped 28.2% on Tuesday

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) jumped as much as 28.2% in trading on Tuesday, despite a short-seller saying the stock will drop by nearly half. At the market's close, shares were still up 10.9% on the day.

So what

Citron Research, which is a well-known short-seller, said in a tweet today that they will livestream five reasons GameStop buyers are "suckers" tomorrow. They even went as far as to say the stock will fall back to $20 per share "fast."

Family playing video games together.

Image source: Getty Images.

The reaction obviously wasn't what Citron was looking for today, but traders have a different view of the stock than the short-seller. GameStop's shares were up big on more than five times the average volume for the stock.

Now what

GameStop's shares have benefited from a boom in online sales, and investors hope that a focus online will keep the company growing. But at this point, shares are up 15 times from their 52-week low, and investors are starting to see it as expensive.

That doesn't mean shares won't continue their move higher, but momentum stocks don't trade higher forever. Unless this becomes a long-term growth stock, the run could be over for GameStop any day.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GameStop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular