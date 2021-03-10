Why GameStop Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) surged 27% on Tuesday, furthering the stock's sharp rise this week.

So what

GameStop said on Monday that its board of directors created a "Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee" to accelerate its digital transformation. The committee is being led by Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) founder and former CEO Ryan Cohen, who is one of GameStop's largest shareholders.

GameStop's stock price is skyrocketing again. Image source: Getty Images.

The committee is working to strengthen GameStop's digital capabilities. E-commerce has become a vital segment of the company's business, as sales of traditional game discs have largely given way to digital downloads in recent years.

GameStop has hired several executives to spearhead its technology-focused initiatives. It's also looking for a new chief financial officer following CFO Jim Bell's resignation in February.

Now what

GameStop has long searched for ways to adapt its operations to changing consumer preferences. Digital game downloads represent an existential threat for its brick-and-mortar retail stores and high-margin used game business, and GameStop has struggled to overcome sales declines in these areas.

Cohen joined GameStop's board in January, with the goal of helping to improve the game retailer's online abilities. "We are excited to bring our customer-obsessed mindset and technology experience to GameStop and its strategic assets," Cohen said in a press release announcing his board appointment.

Cohen's appointment helped to ignite a short squeeze in GameStop that drove its stock price up more than 15-fold before it fizzled out and its shares reversed course. His success in transforming the retailer into a legitimate e-commerce player will go a long way toward determining whether this latest rally in GameStop's shares proves sustainable.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Chewy, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.