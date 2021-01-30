Why GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Express Stocks Soared Today

What happened

After brokerages resumed trading in their stocks, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME), Express (NYSE: EXPR), and Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 68%, 28%, and 19%, respectively, on Friday.

So what

Following several days of volatile trading, Robinhood and other trading platforms placed restrictions on their customers' ability to buy shares of GameStop and other highly shorted stocks. That resulted in an outcry from investors and lawmakers alike. Robinhood quickly backtracked and allowed its users to buy shares of these companies again on Friday, though in limited amounts.

Image source: Getty Images.

Traders -- many of whom have coordinated their purchases on sites like Reddit -- took this as an opportunity to once again drive up the prices of several heavily shorted stocks. They hoped to further short squeezes that fueled gains of several hundred percent in recent days.

GME data by YCharts

Naked Brand Group has used its newfound gains to raise roughly $50 million in cash via a stock sale. In this way, traders have helped the intimate apparel company strengthen its balance sheet and improve its near-term outlook.

GameStop and Express are reportedly considering whether they, too, could raise capital following their stock price rallies.

Now what

It's possible that all three companies could find willing buyers for their shares if they're able to conduct stock offerings amid the current trading frenzy. That could fundamentally alter their business prospects for the better.

However, the share prices of GameStop, Express, and, to a lesser extent, Naked Brand Group all now reflect tremendous levels of investor optimism, so much so that it's unlikely that they will ever be able to justify their current valuations. Thus, investors who continue to hold their shares are taking on substantial risk of loss.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.