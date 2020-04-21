Markets
GME

Why GameStop Is Tumbling This Morning

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

GameStop (NYSE: GME) gave up almost all the gains it made yesterday from news of insiders buying shares as its stock tumbled over 13% in early-morning trading on no apparent news.

The video game retailer remains one of the most shorted stocks on the market with almost 99% of its float sold short, which could make its stock subject to large swings.

Man playing video game holding his head

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

It wasn't at all clear that the video game retailer was going to survive even before the coronavirus pandemic set in. Sales have plunged as gaming enthusiasts await the new consoles being introduced later this year from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony (NYSE: SNE).

The console upgrade cycle could provide a powerful boost to GameStop's business that would offset the potentially fatal transition to online gaming and digital game downloads going on now. The pandemic, however, has heightened the risk to the company. It seemed to recognize that and attempted to keep its stores open when other retailers were ordered closed, but the blowback it received forced it to shut its doors, too.

Now what

The big drop doesn't mean GameStop is a value stock. While its balance sheet will likely let it survive until the new game systems come, it's clear that unless GameStop develops a transformational business model, the digital future of gaming will eventually undermine its viability.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME MSFT SNE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular