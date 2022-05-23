Markets
GME

Why GameStop Is Barely Rising Today

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are about breakeven at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday after the company announced it had launched its digital asset wallet for cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The video game retailer said the GameStop Wallet is a "self-custodial Ethereum wallet" -- meaning funds that a user alone controls -- that can be accessed without gamers having to leave their web browsers. The wallet will also enable transactions on GameStop's NFT marketplace, which is expected to launch in the company's fiscal second quarter.

NFT and crypto digital image.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

GameStop is making a big bet on NFTs as a means of expanding its relevance beyond just physical media, but the timing couldn't be worse as the market for NFTs continues to evaporate with sales plummeting more than 90% from their peak.

And it's not just NFTs that are tumbling; the crypto market generally suffered a broad-based decline this month. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen sharply and currently trades at around $30,000, a loss of more than 50% from its high of over $68,000.

The number of wallets are also dropping quickly. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that active wallets have fallen 88% to about 14,000 from their peak of 119,000 in November. The report points to rising interest rates as taking down risky investments across the board, but said that "NFTs are among the most speculative."

Now what

The video game retailer got a new lease on life last year when it became the poster child for meme stocks amid a trading frenzy. Although it's trying to effect a turnaround, the company has been very tight-lipped about how it expects to achieve growth once again, letting tidbits like the NFT marketplace and wallet drip out slowly over time.

In January of this year, GameStop partnered with Immutable X to build out its NFT marketplace.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular