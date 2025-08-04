Why GameStop (GME) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

GameStop (GME) closed at $22.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.4% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.95%.

The video game retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 6.32% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of GameStop will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, up 1800% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $900 million, up 12.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $3.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +127.27% and -6.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, GameStop possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, GameStop is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.55.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

