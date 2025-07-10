Why Is GameStop (GME) Down 18.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for GameStop (GME). Shares have lost about 18.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is GameStop due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 137.5% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, GameStop has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, GameStop has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

GameStop Corp. (GME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

