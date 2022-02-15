Why Gala Cryptocurrency Popped 22% Today

What happened

The value of cryptocurrency Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) popped as much as 21.9% in trading over the last 24 hours as of 5 p.m. ET after Gala Games announced Galaverse in June.

So what

Gala Games announced that Galaverse will happen between June 6 and June 8 in Copenhagen, Denmark. At the last event in Las Vegas this past December, new projects like Last Expedition, Legacy, and The Walking Dead: Empires were announced. It's easy to speculate that more will be announced in June.

Anyone looking at cryptocurrency prices today will also see that valuations have risen sharply across the board. Gala is up more than most cryptocurrencies, but it's also a $2.4 billion market cap cryptocurrency that's likely to be volatile on even the smallest news. And with $1.9 billion worth of volume today, there's a lot of speculation trading hands.

Now what

The announcement today was really just about an event, so this is a lot of speculation for an event. But this does follow last week's announcement of a $5 billion effort to grow in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for everything from gaming to theme parks. If the effort is successful, this could be a big cryptocurrency, but there are a lot of cryptocurrencies vying for dominance in NFTs and the metaverse, so competition will be fierce.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

