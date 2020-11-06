Why Funko Stock Sank Today

What happened

Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) sank today, down by 13% as of 12:15 p.m. EST, after the company reported third-quarter earnings. The results beat Wall Street's expectations, but the company warned that revenue would decline in the fourth quarter.

So what

Revenue in the third quarter was $191.2 million, easily topping the consensus estimate of $169.3 million. That resulted in adjusted net income of $16.1 million, or $0.31 per share. Analysts were modeling for just $0.10 per share in adjusted profits. The consumer discretionary company, which makes collectible bobble-head figures, said direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales soared by over 150%.

Image source: Funko.

"Our teams have executed well in 2020 despite the challenges presented by the pandemic," CEO Brian Mariotti said in a statement. "In the third quarter, we outperformed revenue expectations, reflecting strength within our domestic mass market and digital channels."

Now what

Funko expects sales to fall by 8% to 10% in the fourth quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which translates into revenue of $192.2 million to $196.5 million. The company attributed 8 percentage points of the expected decline to a new wave of pandemic-related closures and restrictions in Europe, which is seeing a troubling rise in coronavirus cases. International revenue represented 26% of total sales in the third quarter.

"While we expect to face continued headwinds in specific channels and regions in the fourth quarter, we believe we are well positioned for the holiday season with our most diverse product offering yet and an expanded presence within key retail partners," Mariotti added.

10 stocks we like better than Funko, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Funko, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.