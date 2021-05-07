Markets
FNKO

Why Funko Stock Popped 17.5% Today

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of toy maker Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) popped 17.5% in afternoon trading on the NASDAQ Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT, in response to a big earnings beat announced last night.

Heading into fiscal Q1 2021, analysts had predicted Funko would earn a pro forma profit of $0.11 per share on sales of $180.3 million. Funko beat that earnings estimate by a factor of two, however, reporting $0.24 per share in pro forma profit and sales of $189.2 million.

Jack in the box opens to reveal a wad of $100 bills

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Q1 sales surged 38% year over year at Funko, and the company grew its gross profit margin on those sales by 1 full percentage point to 41.4%. Net profit margins turned from negative to positive -- 5.9%. And on the bottom line, while profits weren't quite as good as the pro forma number highlighted, Funko earned a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profit of $0.17 per diluted share -- versus last year's $0.12-per-share loss.

Funko highlighted the strength of its sales both in the U.S., where sales grew 39%, and in Europe, where sales were up 55%.

Now what

This outstanding sales performance in Q1 encouraged management to predict similarly great results for the rest of this year. Over the course of 2021, Funko now says sales could grow anywhere from 33% to 38%. While management didn't give an estimate for GAAP earnings, it predicted that "adjusted earnings per diluted share" should range from $0.98 to $1.12. At the very least, that would guarantee that Funko hits analysts' earnings target of $0.98 for the year -- and the company could easily top that target as well.

No wonder investors are pleased.

10 stocks we like better than Funko, Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Funko, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FNKO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular