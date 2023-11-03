Why Funko Stock Is Soaring Today

Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock is seeing big gains in Friday's trading. The collectible-figurine specialist's share price was up 18.4% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Funko published third-quarter earnings results after the market closed yesterday, and its sales and earnings performance topped Wall Street's expectations. The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) profit of $0.03 per share on sales of $312.9 million, beating the average analyst earnings target by $0.08 per share and the average sales target by roughly $23.3 million.

Funko's performance beats a low bar

While Funko's sales dropped roughly 14% year over year in Q3, its performance still managed to beat the market's expectations. Similarly, adjusted earnings per share dipped 89% compared to the same period last year but still managed to beat the average Wall Street target.

Is Funko stock a buy?

Funko is making progress when it comes to improving operating efficiency and reducing costs, but the business's long-term trajectory remains uncertain. The company's core vinyl figurines have enjoyed a successful run, but there's a significant risk that they will ultimately wind up being a fad.

Recent sales declines suggest that Funko Pops are losing favor with customers, and it's not clear that there are any major positive-performance catalysts on the horizon.

While the company may look cheaply valued trading at roughly 14 times this year's expected earnings and less than 45% of expected sales, there's a significant risk that business performance will decline going forward. Despite the solid Q3 performance beat, it's still hard to get excited about Funko's long-term outlook.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

