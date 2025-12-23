Why a Fund Trimmed a $41 Million CompoSecure Stake Amid a 47% Stock Run

Key Points

Charlotte-based Tikvah Management sold 280,000 CMPO shares in the third quarter.

The overall position value fell by $9.31 million from the previous period.

As of September 30, the fund reported holding 1.97 million shares valued at $41.01 million, making it the portfolio's third-largest reported asset.

Charlotte-based Tikvah Management cut its stake in CompoSecure (NYSE:CMPO) by 280,000 shares and saw its position value reduced by an estimated $9.31 million, according to a November 14 SEC filing.

What Happened

What Else to Know

Tikvah Management’s sale leaves CompoSecure at 12.11% of AUM, maintaining its status as the fund’s third-largest holding out of 23 positions.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $65.70 million (19.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $64.92 million (19.2% of AUM)

NYSE:CMPO: $41.01 million (12.1% of AUM)

NYSE:BIO: $31.15 million (9.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPY: $22.05 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, CMPO shares were priced at $19.37, up 47% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 15% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday) $19.37 Market Capitalization $2.45 billion Revenue (TTM) $160.68 million Net Income (TTM) ($216.66 million)

Company Snapshot

CompoSecure manufactures metal, plastic, and composite financial transaction cards, as well as the Arculus Cold Storage Wallet for digital asset security.

Its main customers include financial institutions, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists in the United States and internationally.

The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

CompoSecure, Inc. provides high-security payment cards and digital asset storage solutions, leveraging advanced materials and proprietary technology.

Foolish Take

This move matters less as a bearish call on CompoSecure and more as a reminder of how disciplined portfolio construction actually works. When a position grows into a double-digit percentage of assets after a strong rally, trimming can be a risk-management decision rather than a loss of conviction.



Operationally, CompoSecure is doing things right. Third-quarter net sales rose 13% year over year to $120.9 million, gross margin expanded to 59%, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA jumped 30% to $47.7 million. Management raised full-year 2025 guidance and issued 2026 targets calling for continued double-digit growth.



The complication is scale and complexity. The recently announced business combination with Husky Technologies values the combined entity at roughly $7.4 billion and introduces leverage, integration risk, and a different earnings profile. While the deal is expected to be accretive, it also changes the story from a focused security and payments manufacturer into something broader and harder to model. Ultimately, against a portfolio dominated by mega-cap tech and index exposure, trimming CompoSecure after such a solid run looks prudent.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F Reportable Assets: U.S. equity securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Holding: A specific asset or security owned within an investment portfolio.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate compared to a benchmark or index.

S&P 500: A stock market index tracking the performance of 500 large U.S. companies.

System Integrators: Companies that combine various technology products and services into a unified solution for clients.

Proprietary Technology: Technology owned and controlled by a company, often protected by patents or trade secrets.

Cold Storage Wallet: An offline device or method used to securely store digital assets like cryptocurrencies.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

