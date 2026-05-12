Why This Fund Sold $8 Million of a Real Estate Fund Yielding Nearly 9%

Key Points

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors sold 492,275 shares of BPRE in the first quarter; the estimated trade value was $7.78 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $6.80 million, reflecting both trading and price movements.

The transaction represented a 2.65% shift in reportable 13F assets under management.

Herzfeld ended the quarter with 362,504 BPRE shares, valued at $6.02 million.

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Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. disclosed a sale of 492,275 shares of Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (NYSE:BPRE) in its May 12, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $7.78 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 12, 2026, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. reduced its holding in Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund by 492,275 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $7.78 million, calculated using the quarterly average share price. The fund’s quarter-end position in the company stood at 362,504 shares, valued at $6.02 million.

What else to know

This was a sale, reducing the BPRE stake to 2.05% of 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: FSSL: $35.14 million (12.0% of AUM) NYSE: PDX: $27.65 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSE: FSCO: $18.77 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE: HFRO: $15.51 million (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: HERZ: $12.51 million (4.3% of AUM)

BPRE is up 8% this year, roughly in line with the S&P 500.

Fund overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-12) $16.27 Structure Closed-end fund

Fund snapshot

BPRE focuses on private real estate investments, offering access to a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties and related assets.

It operates through a fund structure, generating revenue primarily from investment returns and management fees associated with real estate holdings.

It targets institutional and accredited investors seeking exposure to private real estate as part of a diversified investment strategy.

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund provides investors with access to a curated portfolio of private real estate assets, leveraging professional management and sector expertise. The fund's strategy centers on income generation and capital appreciation through disciplined property selection and active portfolio oversight. This approach is designed to deliver risk-adjusted returns and diversification benefits for sophisticated investors.

What this transaction means for investors

BPRE has continued to climb this year while also offering a strong distribution rate. At current prices, the fund’s market distribution yield sits around 8.9%, while its tax-equivalent distribution rate approaches 14%. But perhaps the most notable detail is the gap between BPRE’s daily NAV of $23.50 and its market price near $16.32. That discount can create both opportunity and risk for investors.

Taking a step back, the fund gives public-market investors access to private real estate investments that are typically difficult to access directly, including logistics, life sciences, residential, and private credit assets. Top holdings include industrial-focused vehicles tied to CBRE, Prologis, Brookfield, Carlyle, and Ares. If private real estate valuations stabilize and the discount narrows, upside could remain meaningful. But persistent pressure on commercial real estate and liquidity concerns around private assets could also keep listed vehicles like BPRE trading well below their underlying NAV for extended periods.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.