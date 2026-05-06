Why This Fund Sold $4.7 Million in Bread Financial Amid a Staggering Stock Surge

Key Points

Brooktree sold 63,530 shares of BFH in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $4.68 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $4.62 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

The post-trade position stood at 98,534 shares valued at $7.38 million.

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On May 6, 2026, Brooktree Capital Management reported selling 63,530 shares of Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH), an estimated $4.68 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to the SEC filing published May 6, 2026, Brooktree Capital Management reduced its position in Bread Financial Holdings by 63,530 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $4.68 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake fell by $4.62 million, a change that includes both share sales and price movement.

What else to know

This was a sell, leaving Bread Financial at 5.85% of the fund's 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: IBKR: $18.26 million (14.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: RMNI: $12.98 million (10.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: IAC: $12.59 million (10.0% of AUM) NYSE: PAR: $11.50 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSE: BRK-B: $8.98 million (7.1% of AUM)

As of May 5, 2026, BFH shares were priced at $85.09, up 76.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 48.03 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.9 billion Net income (TTM) $560 million Dividend yield 1.00% Price (as of market close May 5, 2026) $85.09

Company snapshot

Bread Financial offers credit card and other loan financing, risk management, account origination, and digital payment solutions, including private label and co-brand credit programs, Bread BNPL products, and Comenity-branded cards.

The firm generates revenue primarily through interest income, fees from managed loan portfolios, and value-added services such as marketing, data analytics, and digital integration for merchant partners.

It serves private-label and co-brand credit card programs, small- and medium-sized business merchants, and a broad base of consumer credit customers in North America.

Bread Financial Holdings is a leading provider of tech-enabled payment and lending solutions, with a focus on private-label and co-branded credit card programs. The company leverages a robust digital platform and advanced risk management to support both merchants and consumers, driving growth through diversified lending products and integrated payment technologies. Its scale and expertise in credit services position it as a key partner for retailers seeking flexible, data-driven financing solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

As its recent stock performance might suggest, Bread Financial is actually putting together a strong year. First-quarter net income climbed to $181 million, up $43 million from a year ago, while diluted earnings per share jumped 50% to $4.15. Credit sales rose 7% to $6.5 billion, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth, and end-of-period loans returned to positive growth, increasing 2% year over year.



Importantly, Bread’s credit metrics are also improving. The net loss rate declined to 7.33% from 8.16% a year earlier, while delinquency rates improved by 34 basis points. Management also aggressively repurchased stock, retiring 3.5 million shares during the quarter.



With all this in mind, Brooktree’s sale ultimately looks more like portfolio management after a massive run than a sign that something is fundamentally broken at Bread Financial. After all, shares have climbed more than 76% over the past year, dramatically outperforming the broader market and pushing the stock closer to levels where some investors naturally start locking in gains.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group and Rimini Street. The Motley Fool recommends Bread Financial and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.