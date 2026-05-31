Why This Fund Sold $35 Million of Bristow Group Amid a 40% Stock Surge

Key Points

South Dakota Investment Council sold 801,900 Bristow Group shares last quarter; the estimated trade value was $35.24 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value fell by $9.18 million, reflecting both trading and price movement effects.

The trade represented 0.67% of 13F reportable AUM.

The post-trade stake stood at 1,965,845 shares, valued at $92.18 million.

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South Dakota Investment Council disclosed a sale of 801,900 Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) shares in its May 18, 2026, SEC filing, with estimated trade value at $35.24 million based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 18, 2026, South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holding in Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) by 801,900 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was $35.24 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position value decreased by $9.18 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes.

What else to know

After this sale, Bristow Group represented 1.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s 13F reportable assets

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VWO: $575.20 million (11.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:AGG: $324.85 million (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $215.10 million (4.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $190.27 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:MSFT: $170.74 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of Friday, Bristow Group shares were priced at $41.64, up 40% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.53 billion Net Income (TTM) $114.82 million Dividend Yield 1% Price (as of Friday) $41.64

Company Snapshot

Bristow Group provides aviation services, including helicopter and fixed wing transportation, commercial search and rescue, and offshore energy support.

The firm generates revenue primarily through contracts with integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies, offering mission-critical transportation and support services.

Its main customers are offshore oil and gas companies, as well as government and commercial clients requiring specialized aviation solutions.

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of aviation services to the global offshore energy sector, with a significant fleet and a presence across multiple continents. The company leverages its operational scale and expertise to deliver reliable, safety-focused transportation and support solutions for complex, mission-critical environments. Its diversified service offerings and established client relationships underpin its competitive position within the oil and gas equipment and services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Bristow's stock has climbed 40% over the past year, and the company is coming off what management called a "transformational year" driven by rising defense spending, energy security concerns, and growing interest in next-generation electric aircraft. CEO Chris Bradshaw said the company sees compelling growth opportunities tied to all three trends.



Meanwhile, the underlying business continues to make progress. First-quarter revenue increased to $388.7 million from $377.3 million in the prior quarter, while operating income improved to $34.7 million. Bristow also reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook of $295 million to $325 million, and the company ended March with $342.1 million of unrestricted cash and total liquidity of $393.6 million, giving management flexibility to invest while continuing to return capital through its quarterly dividend.



Ultimately, for long-term investors, it’s more important to watch Bristow's expanding exposure to government services and offshore energy markets than any single fund's decision to trim its position.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.