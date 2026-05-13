Why This Fund Made a $7.9 Million Bet on an Inflation-Focused Commodity ETF

Key Points

Great Diamond Partners acquired 282,220 shares of HGER in the first quarter.

The estimated trade size was $7.90 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The transaction represented a 1.52% increase in the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

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On May 12, 2026, Great Diamond Partners disclosed a new position in the Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER), acquiring 282,220 shares in the first quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $7.90 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 12, 2026, Great Diamond Partners reported a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER) by purchasing 282,220 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of these purchases was $7.90 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The stake’s quarter-end valuation, including market price movement, reached $8.75 million.

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 1.68% of Great Diamond Partners, LLC’s reportable 13F assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after this filing: NYSEMKT:VTI: $27.67 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IWV: $26.74 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IEFA: $25.56 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VXF: $12.66 million (2.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:AGGH: $11.58 million (2.2% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, HGER shares were priced at $33.14, up 41% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 26% gain in the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.4 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-11) $33.14

ETF snapshot

HGER employs a diversified commodity strategy, targeting assets most sensitive to U.S. inflation as measured by CPI, using a rules-based index of at least 15 commodity futures.

The portfolio composition is based on liquidity, economic significance, and inflation sensitivity, with dynamic gold allocation and quarterly rebalancing; utilizes excess return swaps through a Cayman Islands subsidiary.

It is structured as an ETF, the fund provides exposure to commodities without K-1 tax forms.

The Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (HGER) is designed to provide investors with broad-based exposure to commodities, emphasizing assets that historically respond to inflationary environments. The fund's proprietary index methodology selects and weights futures contracts based on liquidity, inflation sensitivity, and economic relevance, with a flexible allocation to gold depending on market conditions.

By utilizing a Cayman Islands subsidiary and excess return swaps, HGER delivers tax-efficient access to commodity returns. Its systematic quarterly rebalancing and focus on total return—including collateral management—position the ETF as a differentiated solution for institutional portfolios seeking inflation protection and diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

Great Diamond’s broader portfolio already leans heavily toward core equity exposure, so adding a commodity strategy like HGER looks like it could very well be a macro diversification play in the face of heightened inflation.



The ETF’s recent performance might help explain the timing. HGER was up more than 33% year to date as of May 11, while total net assets climbed to roughly $3.36 billion. The strategy dynamically allocates across 24 commodity futures contracts, emphasizing assets with high inflation sensitivity and favorable roll yield characteristics.



Unlike many commodity products tied heavily to oil, HGER spreads exposure across precious metals, grains, industrial commodities, livestock, and energy markets. The fund also adjusts allocations depending on inflation and “scarcity/debasement” conditions, an approach designed to perform across multiple macro environments. In other words, it looks like this is clearly a bet tied to inflation expectations, which can of course unwind if inflation cools or global growth slows materially.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.