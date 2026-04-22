Why a Fund Made a $3.5 Million Bet on This Flat Chemicals Stock With Declining Revenue and Earnings

Key Points

1492 Capital bought 48,057 shares of Cabot Corporation in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $3.49 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $3.62 million, reflecting both purchase and price movement.

This was a new position for 1492 Capital, accounting for 1.38% of fund AUM at quarter's end.

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On April 22, 2026, 1492 Capital Management disclosed a new position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT), acquiring 48,057 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.49 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 22, 2026, 1492 Capital Management initiated a new position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) during the first quarter, buying 48,057 shares. The estimated value of this acquisition was $3.49 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund reported a quarter-end stake valued at $3.62 million, reflecting the combined effect of share purchases and price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for the quarter, now representing 1.38% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CRS: $11.50 million (4.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAOI: $10.59 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:ADTN: $7.86 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE:ZETA: $6.53 million (2.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:LITE: $6.32 million (2.4% of AUM)

As of April 21, 2026, Cabot Corporation shares were priced at $76.02, roughly flat over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 35% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.61 billion Net Income (TTM) $311.00 million Dividend Yield 2% Price (as of market close April 21, 2026) $76.02

Company snapshot

Cabot Corporation provides specialty chemicals and performance materials, with products including reinforcing carbons for tires and industrial goods, specialty carbons for inks and plastics, fumed silica and alumina, aerogel for insulation, and activated carbon for purification solutions.

The company operates a diversified business model across three segments—Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions—generating revenue primarily through the sale of advanced material solutions to industrial and commercial customers worldwide.

Primary customers include manufacturers in the automotive, industrial, packaging, electronics, agriculture, and energy sectors, as well as distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions.

Cabot Corporation is a global leader in specialty chemicals, leveraging advanced materials science to deliver performance solutions for a wide range of industries. The company’s scale and diversified product portfolio provide resilience and adaptability in dynamic end-markets. Its focus on innovation, technical expertise, and global reach supports a strong competitive position in the specialty chemicals sector.

What this transaction means for investors

When a stock has lagged a roughly 35% S&P 500 gain and instead stayed flat for the year, stepping in tends to signal a view that expectations are already reset and downside is limited.



And Cabot’s fundamentals back that up, but not cleanly. The firm posted first-quarter revenue of $849 million and net income of $73 million, with adjusted EPS of $1.53, down 13% year over year. Weakness is concentrated in the Reinforcement Materials segment, where EBIT fell 22% to $102 million on lower volumes, while the Performance Chemicals segment grew EBIT 7% to $48 million, thanks in part to battery materials demand.



Cash flow remains one notable bright spot. The company generated $126 million in operating cash flow and returned $76 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, while maintaining a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2 times. Ultimately, this doesn’t appear to be a growth story today, but it is a cyclical setup with a credible path to earnings stabilization and the makings of a turnaround.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.