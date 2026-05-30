Why This Fund Made a $30 Million Bet on Floor & Decor Amid a 30% Stock Drop

Key Points

Aperture initiated a new Floor & Decor stake last quarter, buying up 467,836 shares.

The quarter-end position value increased by $23.77 million as a result.

The transaction represented a roughly 4% shift in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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Aperture Investors disclosed a new position in Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) as of March 31, 2026, acquiring 467,836 shares in a trade estimated at $30.44 million based on average quarterly pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 15, 2026, Aperture Investors initiated a new position in Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) during the first quarter. The firm acquired 467,836 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $30.44 million based on the period's average closing price. The quarter-end value of the stake was $23.77 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent share price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position for Aperture, and as of March 31, 2026, Floor & Decor represented 3% of the fund's reportable U.S. equity AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CAVA: $35.67 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:LIN: $33.32 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:ORA: $31.44 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:IDCC: $31.31 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:SITM: $30.32 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of Friday, Floor & Decor shares were priced at $51.40, down 30% this past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 28% instead.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $51.40 Market capitalization $5.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.68 billion Net income (TTM) $199.48 million

Company Snapshot

Floor & Decor offers hard surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

The firm operates a multi-channel retail and commercial distribution model, generating revenue through warehouse-format stores, design studios, and online sales.

It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do-it-yourself customers across dozens of U.S. states.

Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer in the home improvement sector, focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company leverages a warehouse-format store footprint and e-commerce platform to provide a broad product assortment at competitive prices. Its scale and direct sourcing strategy enable cost advantages and a differentiated value proposition for both professional and retail customers.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase ultimately looks like a contrarian bet on a housing recovery because Aperture bought into a firm that is struggling in some ways while continuing to gain market share amid one of the toughest home-improvement environments in years.



Helping to illustrate that point, the latest quarter wasn't particularly pretty on the surface. Net sales slipped 0.7% to $1.15 billion, comparable-store sales fell 3.7%, and diluted earnings per share declined 18% to $0.37 as consumers pulled back on big-ticket purchases amid elevated mortgage rates.



But management's actions suggest confidence that the slowdown is cyclical rather than structural. CEO Brad Paulsen said the company's board authorized a new $400 million share repurchase program because management believes the current share price does not reflect Floor & Decor's long-term intrinsic value. The company also opened six stores during the quarter and still plans to open 20 new warehouse locations in 2026 as it works toward a long-term goal of 500 U.S. stores.



Ultimately, if housing turnover eventually normalizes and renovation activity rebounds, Floor & Decor could emerge from this downturn with a larger footprint, greater market share, and a stronger earnings base than it had going in.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cava Group and SiTime. The Motley Fool recommends Linde. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.