Why a Fund Made a $17 Million Bet on MercadoLibre Despite a 35% Stock Drop

Key Points

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added 8,653 shares of MercadoLibre last quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $10.85 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

The transaction value represents a 13.62% shift relative to fund’s 13F reportable assets.

The post-transaction holding stood at 24,151 shares valued at $41.94 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos disclosed a buy of 8,653 MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares, an estimated $16.69 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holding in MercadoLibre by 8,653 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter, was $16.69 million. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $10.85 million, a figure reflecting both share additions and price movement during the period. The fund now holds 24,151 shares valued at $41.94 million.

What else to know

This was a buy; the MercadoLibre stake now represents 34.2% of Moneda’s 13F assets, making it the largest reported holding.

Top holdings at quarter’s end: NASDAQ:MELI: $41.94 million NYSE:VALE: $11.62 million NYSE:SQM: $8.98 million NYSE:CIB: $6.62 million NYSE:PBR: $5.89 million

As of May 14, 2026, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $1,607.37, down 35% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $81.49 billion Revenue (TTM) $31.80 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.92 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $1,607.37

Company Snapshot

MercadoLibre offers an integrated suite of e-commerce, payments (Mercado Pago), logistics (Mercado Envios), credit, investment, and advertising solutions across Latin America.

The firm operates a dual-platform model generating revenue from marketplace transaction fees, financial services, advertising, logistics, and value-added digital services.

It targets consumers, small businesses, and large retailers in Latin America seeking online commerce, digital payments, and financial inclusion.

MercadoLibre, Inc. is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, leveraging a robust ecosystem that integrates marketplace, payments, logistics, and credit solutions at scale. The company’s strategy centers on expanding digital commerce and financial access in a region with significant growth potential. Its competitive edge is driven by technology innovation, network effects, and a comprehensive service offering that addresses both consumer and merchant needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Despite a difficult year for the stock, Moneda has made MercadoLibre its largest disclosed position by a wide margin, with the holding now accounting for more than a third of reported assets.



The timing is notable because MercadoLibre's underlying business continues to grow at a pace rarely seen for a company of its size. First-quarter revenue and financial income surged 49% year over year to $8.8 billion, while gross merchandise volume climbed 42% to $19 billion and total payment volume jumped 50% to $87.2 billion. Fintech monthly active users reached 83 million, up 29% from a year earlier.



Management acknowledged that profitability took a back seat this quarter as the company aggressively invested in logistics, credit cards, fulfillment, AI, and cross-border commerce. Executives argued that the opportunity across Latin America's digital economy remains in its early stages and repeatedly emphasized long-term market share gains over near-term margins. For long-term investors, that might be the most important thing to note here. MercadoLibre is choosing growth over maximizing current profits, and if management is right about the runway ahead, a 35% share-price decline may ultimately look more like volatility than deterioration.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.