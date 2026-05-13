Why This Fund Made a $10.8 Million Bet on a Chemical Stock Up 87%

Key Points

Hartree Partners acquired 214,859 shares of Methanex; the estimated trade size was $10.81 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value increased by $12.79 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement.

The transaction value represented 2.32% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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Hartree Partners reported a new position in Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) on May 12, 2026, acquiring 214,859 shares in an estimated $10.81 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 12, 2026, Hartree Partners initiated a new position in Methanex by purchasing 214,859 shares. The estimated transaction value was $10.81 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $12.79 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and underlying stock price movements.

What else to know

This was a new position for Hartree Partners, LP, representing 2.74% of 13F reportable AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SGU: $41.76 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSE: VG: $27.41 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSE: OVV: $26.85 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: HDSN: $22.34 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSE: LNG: $22.15 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, Methanex shares were priced at $63.35, up 87% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 26% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.67 billion Net Income (TTM) ($44.85 million) Dividend Yield 1.14% Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $63.35

Company Snapshot

MEOH produces and supplies methanol globally, with revenue generated from direct production, offtake contracts, and spot market purchases.

The firm operates an integrated model encompassing methanol manufacturing, logistics, storage, and a proprietary fleet of ocean-going vessels to deliver product worldwide.

It serves chemical and petrochemical producers in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America as primary customers.

Methanex supplies methanol globally and operates an extensive logistics and distribution network to serve industrial customers worldwide. The company’s integrated approach—from production to delivery—encompasses global reach, supply chain expertise, and long-standing customer relationships.

What this transaction means for investors

What this purchase ultimately seems like is a bet that the methanol cycle still has room to run. Hartree already has exposure to energy and commodity-linked businesses across its portfolio, and Methanex gives it another way to benefit from tightening petrochemical markets and rising global pricing.



The timing is notable. Methanex’s latest earnings release showed first-quarter adjusted EBITDA climbed to $220 million from $186 million in the prior quarter, while average realized methanol prices rose to $351 per tonne from $331 in the fourth quarter. Even more important, management said April and May realized prices are now expected to land between $500 and $525 per tonne, a massive jump tied partly to disruptions in Middle East supply chains.



The company also produced 2.39 million tonnes of methanol during the quarter and ended March with $379 million in cash after repaying $60 million in debt. Management continues prioritizing deleveraging while integrating its Beaumont assets and expanding operational efficiency across North America. The key question is whether today’s pricing surge proves temporary or signals a more durable supply imbalance.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cheniere Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Methanex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.