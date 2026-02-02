Why This Fund Added $4.6 Million to a Latin American Energy Stock

Key Points

PING Capital Management increased its Vista Energy stake by 101,000 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $4.57 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $6.68 million, reflecting both trading and stock price change.

As of December 31, the fund reported holding 224,900 VIST shares valued at $10.94 million.

On February 2, PING Capital Management disclosed a buy of 101,000 additional shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST), an estimated $4.57 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 2, PING Capital Management, Inc. increased its position in Vista Energy by 101,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was approximately $4.57 million. The quarter-end value of the Vista Energy stake increased by $6.68 million, which includes both the additional shares purchased and stock price movement.

What else to know

The buy brought Vista Energy to 3.15% of PING Capital’s 13F assets under management as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing include:

NYSE: YPF: $70.46 million (28.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GGAL: $24.32 million (9.7% of AUM)

NYSE: PAM: $18.86 million (7.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: KWEB: $16.85 million (6.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: FXI: $14.36 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of February 2, Vista Energy shares were priced at $61.05, up 13% over the past year and only slightly underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15.5% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.23 billion Net income (TTM) $727.14 million Price (as of February 2) $61.05

Company snapshot

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. is an independent oil and gas producer in Latin America operating significant acreage in the Vaca Muerta shale formation. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas, with principal assets in Vaca Muerta and producing fields in Argentina and Mexico. It generates revenue primarily through the sale of crude oil and natural gas produced from its operated acreage and reserves.

What this transaction means for investors

This move matters because it reflects confidence in execution, not just commodity prices. When a portfolio already concentrated in Argentina adds to an energy position, it usually means the operating story is doing the heavy lifting.



Vista’s latest quarter delivered results that might help explain this added investment. In the third quarter of 2025, production jumped 74% year over year to 126,752 barrels of oil equivalent per day, driven by strong well productivity in Vaca Muerta and the consolidation of its stake in La Amarga Chica. Revenues rose 53% year over year to $706 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 52% to $472 million, pushing margins to 67% despite lower realized oil prices. Cost discipline helped, too. Lifting costs fell to $4.40 per barrel of oil equivalent, and the elimination of trucking improved selling expenses.



This portfolio already leans heavily toward Argentine exposure, with energy at the core. Adding here signals a preference for companies converting geology into cash flow, not just optionality.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.