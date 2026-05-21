Why This Fund Added $12 Million to a Biotech Stock That's Now Down 58% in a Year

Key Points

B Group bought 750,000 shares in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter.

The quarter-end position value declined by $15.93 million, reflecting both share purchases and stock price movements.

The transaction represented a roughly 9% change in the fund’s 13F assets under management.

The quarter-end stake stood at 3,207,542 shares valued at $28.90 million.

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B Group disclosed a purchase of 750,000 shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $11.84 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, B Group, Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 750,000 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $11.84 million based on the quarterly average price. The fund’s holding at quarter’s end stood at 3,207,542 shares, worth $28.90 million. The net position change, including share additions and price fluctuations, was a decrease of $15.93 million over the quarter.

What else to know

B Group, Inc. added to its ADMA Biologics holding, which made up 21.43% of its 13F assets under management after the trade

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ADMA: $28.90 million (21.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:PALI: $19.97 million (14.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:PRAX: $10.71 million (7.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:CLLS: $10.40 million (7.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:ZLAB: $8.48 million (6.3% of AUM)

As of Thursday, ADMA Biologics shares were priced at $8.46, down about 58% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 27% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $2 billion Revenue (TTM) $509.9 million Net Income (TTM) $165.35 million Price (as of Thursday) $8.46

Company Snapshot

ADMA develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics, including BIVIGAM, ASCENIV, and Nabi-HB, primarily for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases.

The firm operates a vertically integrated model encompassing plasma collection, product development, and distribution, generating revenue through sales to independent distributors, specialty pharmacies, and alternate site providers.

It serves patients with primary immunodeficiency and those exposed to infectious diseases, targeting healthcare providers and specialty pharmacies in the United States and internationally.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in plasma-derived therapies for immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company leverages a vertically integrated business model, controlling both plasma collection and product manufacturing to ensure supply chain reliability and product quality. With a focused portfolio and established distribution channels, ADMA Biologics addresses critical needs in the immunology and infectious disease markets, supporting its growth strategy and competitive positioning.

What this transaction means for investors

B Group already had a sizable position in ADMA, and after adding shares, the stock accounted for more than 21% of reported assets, solidly above the next-largest position, which represents about 15% of AUM.



The timing, meanwhile, is interesting. ADMA shares have been hammered over the past year, largely due to concerns about pricing pressure and shifting dynamics in the immunoglobulin market. But the company's latest results paint a more nuanced picture. First-quarter revenue was flat at $114.5 million, yet adjusted net income climbed 22% to $40.7 million and adjusted EBITDA rose 24% to $59.7 million. The company also generated $58 million in operating cash flow and expanded gross margins to 71%.



A big bright spot remains ASCENIV, whose revenue jumped 28% year over year to $97.5 million, helping offset weakness in BIVIGAM sales, which tanked 54%. Management believes first-quarter results likely represent a revenue trough and reiterated confidence in future ASCENIV growth. And despite the recent pressure, B Group seems to think there’s opportunity in the stock long-term.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adma Biologics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.