Why Fulgent Genetics Stock Was Crushing It on Friday

Key Points The company posted an unexpected profit in its latest reported quarter.

That was accompanied by a double-digit improvement in revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Fulgent Genetics ›

Friday's stock market was generally a gloomy place, but apparently someone forgot to tell Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT). The company's shares were soaring in late-session action, with a very healthy rise of more than 8%. At that point, the bellwether S&P 500 index was mired in a funk with a nearly 2% decline. Fulgent's latest earnings release was a major reason for this dichotomy.

A surprise on the bottom line

That morning, before market open, Fulgent unveiled its second-quarter results. The genetic testing specialist posted revenue just shy of $82 million, a figure that was more than 15% higher year over year. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income went the opposite way with a steep (56%) decrease to slightly over $2 million ($0.07 per share).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Yet the analysts tracking the stock were, as a group, expecting worse. In fact, they were modeling an adjusted bottom-line loss of $0.18 per share on revenue of only $76 million.

In its earnings release, Fulgent credited diversification for the better-than-expected results. It quoted CEO Ming Hsieh as saying that throughout the first half of this year, "we made good progress in growing revenue for our laboratory services business and in advancing our clinical trials for the therapeutic development business."

The kind of adjustment investors love

Fulgent also raised its revenue and adjusted bottom-line guidance for full-year 2025.

Management now anticipates the company will book "core" revenue -- that is, revenue minus the take from COVID testing products and services -- of roughly $320 million and an adjusted net loss of $0.35 per share. Those numbers top the average pundit projections of $0.55 for net loss and under $311 million for revenue.

Should you invest $1,000 in Fulgent Genetics right now?

Before you buy stock in Fulgent Genetics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fulgent Genetics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $625,254!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,257!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fulgent Genetics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.