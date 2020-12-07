Why Fulgent Genetics Stock Surged 38% in November

What happened

Shares of genetic testing specialist Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) soared 38.1% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For context, the S&P 500 returned 11% last month.

In 2020, shares of the healthcare company have rocketed 238% through Friday, Dec. 4, compared to the broader market's 16.5% return over this period.

So what

We can attribute Fulgent Genetics stock's strong performance last month in part to a continuation of the momentum it's had since the summer. This momentum is being driven by the company's robust sales of its tests for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. In addition, the stock got a boost from the company's release of third-quarter results, along with full-year guidance, that were better than Wall Street had expected.

Image source: Getty Images.

In Q3, revenue surged 883% year over year to $101.7 million, or roughly double the analyst consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.08, up from $0.14. That result easily beat the $0.55 consensus estimate.

Data by YCharts.

Now what

Management increased its full-year 2020 revenue guidance twice in November: first when it released the company's Q3 results on Nov. 9 and then again on Nov. 23.

The first raise took the 2020 revenue expectation to $235 million, up from $135 million. The second one boosted the figure to "at least $300 million." The current outlook represents revenue growth of more than 800% year over year.

In the Q3 earnings release, CEO Ming Hsieh said that management believes "the relationships we have built during this pandemic from both a customer and reimbursement standpoint, along with the expansion of our commercial capabilities [...] will help drive our business in the years to come."

10 stocks we like better than Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fulgent Genetics, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fulgent Genetics, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.