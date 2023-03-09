Markets
FCEL

Why FuelCell Energy's Stock Is Soaring Today

March 09, 2023 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by Scott Levine for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Markets are inching north today, but shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) are downright flying higher following the fuel cell company's reporting of its first-quarter 2023 earnings.

As of 11:39 a.m. ET, shares of FuelCell Energy are up 8.8%, retreating from their earlier climb of 21.8%.

So what

Beating analysts' top-line estimates of $28.1 million, FuelCell Energy reported Q1 2023 sales of $37.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 17%. The bottom line of the income statement provided additional fuel for investors' excitement. While analysts had expected FuelCell Energy to report a loss per share of $0.07, the company's loss per share was narrower: $0.05. Its improved performance also contributed to the market's excitement. During the same period last year, FuelCell Energy reported a loss per share of $0.11.

In the middle of the income statement, investors found more reason to celebrate. FuelCell Energy reported a Q1 2023 gross profit of $5.2 million -- a significant improvement over the $2.9 million gross loss that it reported during the same period last year.

Now what

While the company provided encouraging results on the top and bottom of the income statement, investors should recognize that there were sources of concern in the report -- namely, the company's declining backlog. At the end of Q1 2023, FuelCell Energy had a backlog of $1.06 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 18.8%. Prospective hydrogen investors should look for this as a green flag in future earnings reports, tempering their excitement for the company's success in beating top- and bottom-line expectations.

10 stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and FuelCell Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.