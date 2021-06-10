Markets
Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged 14.3% Today

Travis Hoium
What happened

Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell by as much as 14.3% in trading on Thursday after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares floundered from the start of trading and were down 10.3% at 2:45 p.m. EDT.

So what

For the period that ended April 30, FuelCell Energy's quarterly revenue fell 26% to $14.0 million and its net loss grew by 28% to $18.9 million, or $0.06 per share. Even adjusted EBITDA got worse, as its loss of $3.3 million a year ago grew to a loss of $11.3 million.

Hydrogen molecule in a bubble floating in the air.

Image source: Getty Images.

Analysts were expecting a loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.2 million, so this was a big miss. Management explained away the drop in revenue as primarily the result of a decline in new module exchanges.

Now what

Falling revenues aren't a good look for a company that operates in what is supposed to be a growing segment of the renewable energy market. But more concerning is that FuelCell Energy's backlog dropped by $20 million, or more than revenue, to $1.32 billion. Business isn't coming in as quickly as investors should be hoping for. As such, this $3.2 billion market cap alternative energy company looks like a highly risky investment.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

