Why FuelCell Energy Stock Just Fell More Than 15%

What happened

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is having a rough morning on Wall Street so far. Shares were trading down by 15.6% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT after the company first announced a follow-on offering of 31 million shares of common stock on Tuesday, and then expanded the size of that offering and set a $2.10 sales price for the shares early Wednesday.

It's entirely possible this stock has even farther to fall. Â Â

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Consider that the just-announced share price for the secondary offering is still around 3% below the price to which FuelCell has already fallen. If 43.5 million new shares of FuelCell stock are flooding onto the market at $2.10 apiece, it doesn't make much sense that anyone wanting to buy one of the 239.4 million shares that were already trading will be happy to pay the $2.16 apiece they are fetching right now.

Now what

I could be wrong about that, of course. If you look at this situation from a different angle, after all, yes, FuelCell Energy is creating and selling at least 43.5 million new shares of stock. It could even create and sell more than that, because underwriters of the stock offering will have the option to buy up to 6.5 million additional shares over the next 30 days, bringing the total potential size of this offering to more than 50 million shares.

On the one hand, 50 million new shares would dilute existing shareholders of FuelCell Energy by a total of about 17.3% of their ownership stakes. (So I, personally, am predicting the stock will end up declining by at least 17.3% -- but again, that's just me).

Another way to look at things is that a fully subscribed and over-allotted secondary offering of this magnitude could raise as much as $105 million in new capital for FuelCell (before fees) when it closes on Oct. 2. This is new money that the company will be able to use "for project development, project financing, working capital support, and general corporate purposes." It could also, potentially, wipe out a large chunk of the company's $195.6 million debt load. Arguably, this influx of cash could make FuelCell stronger -- and make the company's stock more worth owning, not less.

10 stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and FuelCell Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.