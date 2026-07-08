Why Is FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Up 48.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for FuelCell Energy (FCEL). Shares have added about 48.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is FuelCell Energy due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for FuelCell Energy, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

FuelCell Q2 Earnings Miss

FuelCell Energy posted a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted loss of 58 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 54-cent loss. The underperformance was tied largely to softer service and generation activity. Management attributed the service decline to the absence of module exchanges during the quarter, while generation revenue reflected lower operating output as the Groton project underwent repairs.



However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago adjusted loss of $1.79 on the back of cost reduction and operating efficiency.



Quarterly revenues came in at $35.6 million, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41 million and the year-ago sales of $37.4 million. Even so, contracted backlog remained sizable at more than $1.1 billion as of April 30, 2026.



FuelCell Energy generated $18 million of product revenues in the quarter, supported by scheduled module deliveries to Gyeonggi Green Energy in South Korea. Service revenues were $4.2 million, while generation revenues were $8.7 million and advanced technologies revenues were $4.7 million.

FuelCell Energy Leans Into Data Centers as Pipeline Jumps

FCEL emphasized accelerating demand for behind-the-meter baseload power tied to AI and high-density data center buildouts. During the quarter, the company highlighted a 4-gigawatt proposal pipeline, with data centers accounting for roughly 89% of the total.



Management also pointed to a larger deal profile, with average proposal size rising to 130 megawatts as of May 1, 2026. The company believes its standardized 12.5-megawatt “FuelCell Energy Block” is designed to reduce repeat engineering and permitting work and support faster multi-megawatt deployments.

FCEL Takes a Large Hit From Groton-Related Charges

Profitability was weighed down by a significant non-cash impairment tied to the Groton project. The company recorded a $42.6 million impairment expense related to its decision to upgrade equipment at the 7.4-megawatt Groton Navy project to utilize three standard 2.5-megawatt blocks.



As a result, operating expenses rose to about $65 million in the quarter, and loss from operations widened to $77.9 million. While the impairment drove most of the year-over-year increase, management framed the upgrade as a reliability-focused decision tied to supporting a critical U.S. government asset.

FuelCell Energy’s Cash Position Strengthens After Equity Sales

FuelCell Energy ended the quarter with $440.9 million in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including $373.2 million of unrestricted cash and $67.7 million of restricted cash.



The balance sheet benefited from equity issuance under the company’s at-the-market program. During the quarter, FCEL sold about 10.9 million shares at an average price of $9.45 per share for net proceeds of roughly $100.4 million, and it completed additional sales after quarter-end at a higher average price.

FCEL Scales Torrington Toward 500 MW of Annual Capacity

FCEL is moving forward with manufacturing expansion at its Torrington, CT facility, initiating work to support an annualized production rate of up to 500 megawatts. The company reiterated an estimated total expansion cost of $200-$275 million, with execution expected over the next 24 months.



For fiscal 2026 specifically, management maintained its $20-$30 million capital spending plan tied to the ramp, while noting that capacity will be expanded in alignment with demand and structured capital support. Separately, the company reiterated a key profitability marker, targeting adjusted EBITDA positivity once it reaches consistent production volumes at or above a 100-megawatt annualized run rate.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 33.93% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, FuelCell Energy has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. It comes with little surprise FuelCell Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.