Why FuelCell Energy, Bloom, and Clean Energy Fuels Rose Today

Renewable energy stocks surged higher Tuesday after Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) announced receipt of a $1.66 billion loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy. Plug currently has two hydrogen fuel facilities producing at full capacity, with a third approaching that mark. Plug says the government assistance will help it to "finance the development, construction, and ownership of up to six green hydrogen production facilities" -- although it's not 100% clear whether it was including its first three facilities in this tally.

Either way, Plug's news inspired investors to snap up shares of similar green energy stocks that might be able to attract some federal assistance of their own. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock were up by an astounding 32.4%, and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) gained 7.9%. Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE), which provides renewable natural gas and filling stations for alternative-fuel heavy vehicles, was up by 10.5%.

Plug's plans

Plug hailed the Department of Energy award as "a major milestone in the U.S.'s commitment to advance the development of large-scale hydrogen production, processing, delivery, and storage," saying it "also underscores the application of green hydrogen to help meet decarbonization goals across multiple sectors of the economy."

This doesn't guarantee that other loan subsidies for its peers are in the offing. But it does suggest Plug's award is part of a larger policy that could benefit FuelCell, Bloom, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Should you buy FuelCell, Bloom Energy, or Clean Energy Fuels?

That being said, it's worth pointing out -- and repeating -- that despite nearly three decades of investing in fuel cell technology, Plug Power has never earned a profit from selling hydrogen fuel or hydrogen fuel cells. According to historical data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Bloom hasn't turned a profit either, while FuelCell Energy hasn't earned a profit since 1997. Clean Energy earned a profit in 2017... but never since.

Maybe government-subsidized loans will help them change that story. Maybe they won't. But I wouldn't buy until I know for sure.

Should you invest $1,000 in FuelCell Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in FuelCell Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and FuelCell Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $553,880!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Clean Energy Fuels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.