Why fuboTV Stock Skyrocketed on Wednesday

Key Points fuboTV released preliminary second-quarter results that far outpaced expectations.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives significantly boosted his price target.

fuboTV has mounted a remarkable turnaround, and there could be better days ahead.

10 stocks we like better than fuboTV ›

Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) charged sharply higher on Wednesday, surging as much as 22.3%. As of 11:53 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 22%.

The catalyst that sent the streaming video specialist higher was a bullish call by a Wall Street analyst after the company released positive preliminary financial results.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Significant upside ahead?

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives issued a positive note to fuboTV investors, maintaining his outperform (buy) rating on the stock and raising his price target to $6, up from $5. For those keeping score at home, that represents potential gains for investors of 69%, compared to Tuesday's closing price. The analyst cited the company's preliminary results as encouraging and noted that management's guidance was conservative.

fuboTV released its preliminary results on Tuesday, and while the declines continued, the company showed progress. Revenue is expected to come in at about $373.5 million, which would represent a decline of 4.5% year over year, but the results were much better than management's previous guidance, which called for revenue of $352 million.

Subscriber numbers were also better than expected. Total subscribers are expected to clock in at 1.69 million, up from fuboTV's previous forecast of 1.57 million.

The company also reported that its expected net loss of $8 million improved dramatically, compared to a loss of $18 million in the prior-year quarter.

Reason for hope?

fuboTV has mounted a remarkable comeback so far this year. After plunging 60% in 2024, the stock has skyrocketed 240% in 2025 (as of this writing), and the company continues to make progress toward its goal of returning to year-over-year growth. It's expected to begin offering "skinny bundles" later this year, which is expected to reignite subscriber growth.

At 21 times trailing-12-month earnings, fuboTV stock is still reasonably priced, particularly for investors who are willing to take on a little risk for the potential of additional upside.

Should you invest $1,000 in fuboTV right now?

Before you buy stock in fuboTV, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and fuboTV wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $630,291!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,075,791!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends fuboTV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.