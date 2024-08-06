Why fuboTV Stock Popped, Then Dropped

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) stock fared better than most in yesterday's Japan-inspired market rout, losing only 1.5% -- and only half as bad as the S&P 500 index's 3% loss. The good news seemed ready to keep on rolling this morning, too, when fuboTV reported better-than-expected sales and earnings, inspiring an early 15% pop in the stock.

But then it vanished.

As of 9:45 a.m. ET, fuboTV has already turned tail and moved lower, down 2.3%. This despite the fact that the live sports streaming service reported only a $0.04-per-share loss for its fiscal second quarter of 2024 (analysts expected a $0.15 loss) and the fact that fuboTV recorded revenues of $380.9 million (analysts predicted only $368.2 million).

Sales and earnings

Does fuboTV stock deserve to be sold off despite exceeding expectations this morning? It depends on how you look at the numbers. On the one hand, sales growth was fantastic -- up 26% year over year. Subscriber count climbed 24%, and average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 5%.

On the other hand, that subscriber growth was only in North America. In the rest of the world (ROW), it turns out subscribers grew only 1%, and both revenue growth and ARPU growth were only 2%.

It's also worth noting that fuboTV's "earnings beat" -- that's the $0.04 per share -- was only a non-GAAP (adjusted) estimate. Actual earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) resulted in an $0.08-per-share loss for the quarter.

Guidance and valuation

Guidance is another issue that may be dogging fuboTV today. Management forecast slowing sales growth in North America in both the Q3 currently underway (17%) and for the full year (18%). And ROW sales will show little improvement, up 4% for the full year, according to management, but up only 1% in Q3.

Long story short, fuboTV remains unprofitable and isn't expected to become profitable for at least a few more years -- yet growth may already be slowing down. It's hard to build a buy thesis on facts like those.

Should you invest $1,000 in fuboTV right now?

Before you buy stock in fuboTV, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and fuboTV wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,516!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends fuboTV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.